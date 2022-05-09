2022 Armenian Night at the Pops to feature violinist Diana Adamyan in Boston Pops debut

BOSTON, Mass. – The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 69th annual Armenian Night at the Pops on Wednesday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m.

This year, violin sensation Diana Adamyan will appear as soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra. The 22-year-old virtuoso, winner of the prestigious 2018 Menuhin International Violin Competition, will join the orchestra and music director Keith Lockhart in a performance of a romantic masterpiece – the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E-minor by Felix Mendelssohn.

Adamyan is quickly gaining an international reputation as one of her generation’s most outstanding violinists. After winning first prize at the Menuhin International—the world’s most prestigious prize for young violinists—she went on to receive first prize in the 2020 Khachaturian Violin Competition, held online due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamyan gave her London debut playing Bach’s Double Concerto with Pinchas Zukerman and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2015. She has also appeared at Seiji Ozawa’s Matsumoto Festival in Japan, at Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival, and at HIMA Festival in Iceland. Adamyan is no stranger to the Boston community, having performed spectacularly with a group of young and talented musicians at Longy School of Music in 2016 in a concert presented by the YerazArt Foundation. Her upcoming engagements include recitals in Tokyo and France and debut appearances with the Deutsche Symphonie Orchester and Göttinger Symphonie Orchester, as well as a performance at the Aspen Music Festival this summer.

Tony Awards nominee Christopher Jackson will round out the program on June 8, joining Lockhart and the Boston Pops for an unforgettable evening at Symphony Hall. Best known for originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton, Jackson will perform music from Harry Belafonte to In the Heights, drawing from his favorites in pop, soul, Broadway and his own original music, including his Emmy-award winning songs for Sesame Street and The Electric Company.

Tickets for this concert are available online.