Spring has come

April 11, 2022 Knarik O. Meneshian Literary Corner, Poetry 0
A sea of wild tulips in Alaverdi, Armenia (Photo: Alexandr Hovhannisyan/Unsplash)

Awaken!

The snow has melted,

And Spring has come.

Invasive weeds

Have dotted the Land,

While creeping weeds

Are choking

The Fruit of the Land.

 

Awaken!

It is time

To plough and till

And plant

Red Roses for their bristling thorns,

Blue Forget-Me-Nots

For the never-ending storms,

And Orange Tulips

For the sustenance that is

Hearth and Home.

 

Above the Hearth

Hangs “Hayrik’s” motto—

“Let us…!”

It is time,

Spring has come!

Knarik O. Meneshian

Knarik O. Meneshian was born in Austria. Her father was Armenian and her mother was Austrian. She received her degree in literature and secondary education in Chicago, Ill. In 1988, she served on the Selection Committee of the McDougal, Littell “Young Writers” Collection—Grades 1–8, an anthology of exemplary writing by students across the country.” In 1991, Knarik taught English in the earthquake devastated village of Jrashen (Spitak Region), Armenia. In 2002–2003, she and her late husband (Murad A. Meneshian), lived and worked as volunteers in Armenia for a year teaching English and computer courses in Gyumri and Tsaghgadzor. Meneshian’s works have been published in "Teachers As Writers, American Poetry Anthology" and other American publications, as well as Armenian publications in the U.S. and Armenia. She has authored a book of poems titled Reflections, and translated from Armenian to English Reverend D. Antreassian’s book titled "The Banishment of Zeitoun" and "Suedia’s Revolt" She began writing at the age of twelve and has contributed pieces to The Armenian Weekly since her early teens.
