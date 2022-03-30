In Memory of Vartan Seraydarian

Mr. and Mrs. Manoog and Rita Seraydarian and their children Taniel and Meline

Mr. and Mrs. Vatche and Seza Seraydarian and their children Liana, Sarin and Tsoler

Mrs. Silvi Seraydarian and her children Arek and Van Adourian

Mr. and Mrs. Raffi and Nina Festekjian and their children

Mr. and Mrs. Zohrab and Silva Metrebian

Mr. and Mrs. Tony and Lilian Minasian



Members of the Seraydarian, Minasian, Toutounjian, Keosian and Tahmizian families and relatives mourn the loss of their father, grandfather and uncle Vartan Seraydarian, who was born in Aintab on February 5, 1922 and died on March 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church or the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC).