Hamazkayin USA announces Petag, a Western Armenian immersion experience

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – After two years of virtual summer camp, Hamazkayin is excited to announce its first ever in-person Western Armenian immersion experience for Armenian youth aged 10–14 years old from August 5 through August 19. A first of its kind in the US, Petag is designed to bring young Armenians together for 10 days to create, explore and bring Armenian language to life. Fluency is not a requirement. Participants will develop friendships, learn new skills and have fun learning Armenian through real conversations, interactive workshops including photography, cooking and technology, field trips, games, and mealtime. Workshops will be facilitated by talented staff dedicated to sharing their expertise in a wide array of fields, all while speaking Armenian!

Activities will include creative writing, drama, media, technology, and outdoor and indoor sport activities including swimming at the St. Raphaela Retreat Center in Haverford, PA. The beautifully landscaped, expansive property is located just 30 minutes from the city of Philadelphia.

In alignment with Hamazkayin’s mission, Petag’s purpose is to promote and preserve Armenian identity by inspiring young generations of Armenians to keep the Western Armenian language alive. Participants will improve their Armenian skills through activities they enjoy in their daily lives, and not through classroom learning. “Language is not something you put in a jar and preserve. It’s very much alive. We want these children to think outside the box and have fun with the Armenian language in their own way,” said Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, program director of Hamazkayin ArtLinks.

Registration for the first child is $1,200. Registration for subsequent children is $1,000. The registration fee covers lodging, meals, instruction, field trips and all activities. Space is limited to 30 participants; early registration is encouraged. All applications are subject to approval. Participants must arrange their own transportation to and from the retreat center.



Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Philadelphia’s mission is to promote and preserve Armenian identity and cultural traditions. Gifts to Hamazkayin help fund important exhibitions, educational public programming, and support the next generation of Armenian creators. Hamazkayin is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.