Armenian Relief Society seeks new executive director

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) has an immediate job opening for an executive director.

The successful candidate must demonstrate the ability to function within a not for profit with entities in 27 different countries.

The executive director is responsible for establishing and executing major goals and objectives for the organization; implementing policies established by the Central Executive Board (CEB); providing leadership, direction and guidance of the organization’s activities; analyzing and evaluating the effectiveness of all organizational operations; developing and maintaining organizational structure and effective personnel; coordinating major activities through subordinates and appraising assigned personnel; and representing the organization to regulatory bodies, other agencies, community and civic organizations, donors, supporters and the public.

Applicants must have strong verbal and written communication skills. A master’s degree is required. Applicants must also be fluent in Armenian and English to be considered.

For a complete job description, please request further information via email. Interested applicants can send their resume/CV and two letters of recommendation to [email protected].