ARF World Congress concludes, elects new Bureau

The 34th General Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) convened in Armenia on February 28, 2022 and concluded its work on March 8. The meeting agenda was founded on the national, international and regional challenges facing the homeland and the Armenians, around which in-depth discussions were held. The ARF’s political direction and strategy for the next four years were defined, and decisions were made on the Armenian Cause, foreign and domestic activities, advocacy and economic policy.

The meeting examined and evaluated the three-year operation of the ARF Bureau, its internal organizational problems and future work.

After discussing all the agenda items, the World Congress elected the party’s highest body—the Bureau.

At its initial meeting, the ARF Bureau elected Hagop Der Khachadourian as its chairman.

The newly-elected ARF Bureau also includes the following members:

Hovsep Der Kevorkian (Europe)

Raffi Donabedian (Canada)

Arsen Hambartsumyan (Armenia)

David Ishkhanian (Artsakh)

Giro Manoyan (Armenia)

Khajag Mgrdichian (USA)

Mgrdich Mgrdichian (Lebanon)

Viken Paghumian (Iran)

Mourad Papazian (Europe)

Armen Rusdamian (Armenia)

ARF Public Relations office

March 8, 2022

Dilijan