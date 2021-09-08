Providence AYF Olympics Summary Results 2021

Here are the results of the 87th annual AYF Olympics that were held in Providence, RI over Labor Day weekend. The Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter defended their 2019 title in a tie with the host chapter, the Providence Varantians.

Look for extensive AYF Olympic coverage by longtime contributors Harry Derderian, Mark Gavoor, Bob Tutunjian and others in the AYF Olympics Special Issue, slated for publication in the Armenian Weekly on September 25.

