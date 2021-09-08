Providence AYF Olympics Summary Results 2021

Here are the results of the 87th annual AYF Olympics that were held in Providence, RI over Labor Day weekend. The Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter defended their 2019 title in a tie with the host chapter, the Providence Varantians.
As in previous years, we are asking for page sponsors to defray the costs of producing this commemorative insert. A page sponsorship is $100. Sponsors can mail a check to the Hairenik Association (80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, Mass., 02472) or donate online.
Final Chapter Standings
|1
|Greater Boston
Providence
|137 (TIE)
|3
|Detroit
|133
|4
|New Jersey
|80
|5
|North Andover
|34
|6
|Philadelphia
|33
|7
|Middlesex West
|26
|8
|New York
|13
|9
|Racine
|9
|10
|Chicago
|6
|11
|Granite City
|6
|12
|North Valley (West)
|5
|13
|Washington, DC
|4
|14
|San Francisco (West)
|3
Most Improved: Middlesex West
Softball Winner: Detroit
|High Scorers
|Chapter
|Event 1
|Event 2
|Event 3
|Natalia Oganesian
|Providence
|50 m. Freestyle
|25 m. Butterfly
|25 m. Freestyle
|Melanie Sarafian
|Detroit
|50 m. Dash
|100 m. Dash
|200 m. Dash
|Knar Topouzian
|Detroit
|Shot Put
|Discus
|High Jump
|Zach Semerjian
|Providence
|Shot Put
|Discus
|Javelin
|David Barsamian
|New Jersey
|800 m. Run
|1600 m. Dash
|3200 m. Run
|Nareg Minasian
|Greater Boston
|50 m. Butterfly
|100 m. Freestyle
|50 m. Freestyle
Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Anoush Krafian (Greater Boston), 3036 points
Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Sasoun Tcholakian (Detroit), 2557 points
Outstanding Records
|Alex Kassabian
|New York
|Golf
|69
|(Old record 71 set 1999 by Haig Altoonian, PROV)
|Swimming Relay
|Greater Boston
|200 yd.
|1:56.95*
|(Old record 1:58.10 set 2019 by Detroit Chapter)
Note (*) time converted from meters to yards
Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence)
Are you going to post individual results?
Individual results will be published in the AYF Olympics Special Issue.