Providence AYF Olympics Summary Results 2021

Here are the results of the 87th annual AYF Olympics that were held in Providence, RI over Labor Day weekend. The Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter defended their 2019 title in a tie with the host chapter, the Providence Varantians.

AYF Greater Boston Nejdeh track team, AYF Olympics 2021
Final Chapter Standings

1 Greater Boston
Providence		 137 (TIE)
3 Detroit 133
4 New Jersey 80
5 North Andover 34
6 Philadelphia 33
7 Middlesex West 26
8 New York 13
9 Racine 9
10 Chicago 6
11 Granite City 6
12 North Valley (West) 5
13 Washington, DC 4
14 San Francisco (West) 3

Most Improved: Middlesex West

Softball Winner: Detroit

High Scorers Chapter Event 1 Event 2 Event 3
Natalia Oganesian Providence 50 m. Freestyle 25 m. Butterfly 25 m. Freestyle
Melanie Sarafian
 Detroit 50 m. Dash 100 m. Dash 200 m. Dash
Knar Topouzian
 Detroit Shot Put Discus High Jump
Zach Semerjian
 Providence Shot Put Discus Javelin
David Barsamian New Jersey 800 m. Run 1600 m. Dash 3200 m. Run
Nareg Minasian Greater Boston 50 m. Butterfly 100 m. Freestyle 50 m. Freestyle

Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Anoush Krafian (Greater Boston), 3036 points
Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Sasoun Tcholakian (Detroit), 2557 points

Outstanding Records

Alex Kassabian New York Golf 69 (Old record 71 set 1999 by Haig Altoonian, PROV)
Swimming Relay Greater Boston 200 yd. 1:56.95* (Old record 1:58.10 set 2019 by Detroit Chapter)

Note (*) time converted from meters to yards

Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence)

