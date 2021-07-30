Armenian community of Michigan protests visit by Turkish Ambassador to the United States

Armenian community of Michigan protests the visit of Turkish ambassador Murat Mercan, July 29, 2021

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.—A visit to a Michigan country club by the Turkish Ambassador to the United States drew swift condemnation from members of the local Armenian community on Thursday.

Dozens of members of the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Michigan and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter quickly mobilized on Thursday afternoon to protest the visit of Turkish Ambassador Murat Mercan, who was scheduled to meet with local businessmen at the Wabeek Country Club of Bloomfield Township.

Protesters were seen outside the entrance of the country club proudly waving Armenian and American flags and signs that highlighted Turkey’s atrocities against Armenians and its continued Genocide denial campaign.

Many local residents took interest in the protest and were quick to express their shared disappointment with the Turkish ambassador’s visit.

Protesters were there as the motorcade made its way inside the country club, shouting “Michigan does not support Turkey.” They say they were met with shocked and angry glares.

Bloomfield Township police officers were on hand to ensure everyone’s safety. City Treasurer Brian Kepes also participated, as well as Michigan State Rep. Mari Manoogian (40th House District). “Genocide denial is unacceptable, and we won’t tolerate it,” she later wrote on Facebook.

Bloomfield Township Treasurer Brian Kepes and State Rep. Mari Manoogian also participated in the July 29 protest

ANC of MI says its activists will continue to raise awareness about Turkey’s genocidal history and its pan-Turkic ideologies, while working hard for Hai Tahd (the Armenian Cause) and toward a free, united and independent Armenia and Artsakh.

