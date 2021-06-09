122nd ARF Eastern US Regional Convention held at Camp Haiastan

FRANKLIN, Mass.—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States held its 122nd Regional Convention at AYF Camp Haiastan from June 3-6 with the participation of delegates and invited guests from across the Eastern US and the Bureau. After extensive discussions of national and community objectives, the Convention determined its strategic direction for the upcoming two years.
In light of the events of the previous two years and to guide upcoming work, the Convention emphasized:
- We will continue our work influencing Armenian American national life and our irreplaceable role in organizing and preserving the identity of the community.
- The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives and Senate and the use of the word Genocide by the United States President, the product of the decades-long work of Hai Tahd, will not interrupt our course. Rather, they have opened a new page in the course of our struggle demanding the inalienable rights of the Armenian people.
- We reaffirm our commitment to stand by the Armenian people in general and the Armenian community of Artsakh in particular. We must do our utmost to restore hope and faith within the Armenian people in light of the catastrophic losses they have suffered.
- We urge the Minsk Group co-chair countries to defend the rights, which they have recognized, of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination and to live freely on their ancestral lands, as the foundation of the settlement of the Artsakh issue.
- We express our unconditional support for the positions of the ARF in Armenia, from protests and acts of civil disobedience to the formation of the “Armenia Alliance,” which aim to remove the leadership that brought about this catastrophe to Armenia and the Armenian people. Thus, we call on our Armenian people to unite around the “Armenia Alliance” to remove this unpatriotic regime.