My Yorghani

Holding a long wooden dowel in her hand

A learned tradition from her former land

She batted and fluffed until it was full

the cushiony and treasured pure lambswool

With heavy needle and weighty thread

she stitched long X’s across the spread

My hands wrapped around honey chai in a mug

I watched cross-legged on the Oriental rug;

its secret symbols and warm colored hues

crimson reds, olive greens and lapis blues

The dobrag resting between two floral sheets

my grandmother’s yorghan was nearly complete

She measured and folded and hemmed all four sides

carefully looping thread in short, even strides

As her sweet singing voice surrounded the room

I closed my eyes and listened to a hymnal tune

She scooped up the quilt, so soft and downy

A piece of her past she handed to me

That night, curled inside of my warm yorghan

I dreamed of her once peaceful Hayastan

As an old woman now I think of my mommy

with a warm, loving heart for my sweet yorghani