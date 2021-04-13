Forget Me Not: Armenian Genocide Recollections published

NOVI, Mich.—Michigan-based author Ariana Kabodian has published Forget Me Not: Armenian Genocide Recollections in honor of this year’s 106th anniversary commemoration on April 24.

Kabodian, a descendant of Genocide survivors, wrote Forget Me Not: Armenian Genocide Recollections to honor her ancestors. The book centers around their experiences and stories of survival during the Armenian Genocide. 

Kabodian, a member of St. John’s Armenian Church in Southfield, Michigan, is hoping to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide through this publication.

She has partnered with the Paros Foundation, a humanitarian nonprofit organization in Armenia; 100-percent of the proceeds will be donated to support children in the homeland.

