UWC Dilijan accepting applicants

DILIJAN—UWC Dilijan, the first international boarding school in the CIS region and the only UWC in the post-Soviet space and the Middle East, is starting the admissions process for the 2021 academic year. The college is looking for outstanding, highly motivated young people aged 16-17 to join the UWC Dilijan family and the movement. The college is also launching a one-year Pre-Diploma program for students aged 15-16.

UWC Dilijan offers a two year International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) for students aged 16 to 19. With the launch of the Pre-Diploma program, UWC Dilijan is now geared to accept students for the last three years of secondary school with a goal to maintain synergies of an excellent student body capable of coping with adversities and thrive in any environment. Currently, the college has 226 students from over 80 countries of the world; 220 of them are already on campus with four arriving in October.

As a school with students of 80 nationalities representing different walks of life, UWC Dilijan has a unique diverse community giving students an opportunity to interact with their counterparts not only from other nations and cultures but from mixed socio-economic backgrounds. For students from disadvantaged families, this represents a social lift, a chance to receive excellent education opening further opportunities. For the rest, it is also an opportunity to broaden their horizons and develop relationships with young people they usually would not be exposed to and to become more compassionate and motivated to cross barriers society often has.

UWC Dilijan is committed to developing the potential of each student to the fullest under the caring guidance of their teachers and mentors and hopes to help them become socially responsible citizens of any community they would find themselves in. UWCD alumni continue their education at leading universities worldwide – Princeton, Yale, Harvard, Brown, Columbia, UCL, Duke, Berkeley, McGill, University of Edinburgh, Minerva School at KGI and many more. Many UWC graduates become Davis Scholars, attending one of the 99 partner institutions in the USA via the Shelby Davis scholarship program.

How To Apply

Applicants must be 16 or 17 years old on September 1st, 2021 to be eligible to apply for IBDP 2021/22 entry. You must be 15 or 16 years old on September 1st, 2021 to be eligible to apply for the Pre-Diploma program.

If you are interested in applying or if you need more information, please register your interest here ; UWCD Admissions department will contact you shortly.

The principal application route to UWC schools and colleges is via the National Committees selection process. Please find and connect with the national committee of your country by using the search tools on the page. The scholarships and the financial aid to study in UWC schools and colleges are only available for those who are applying via the National Committee selection process.

If you want to apply to UWC Dilijan directly and do not need a scholarship, then you can choose to apply via the Global Selection Program. Please write to us to admissions@uwcdilijan.am and we will guide you through the process

If you are interested in the Pre-Diploma Program (Grade 10) or both Pre-Diploma Program (Grade 10) and IBDP (Grade 11), please indicate it while registering your interest.

If you want to reach out to us and ask for information or advise which application route to choose, please write to our Admissions department at admissions@uwcdilijan.am.

To find out more about the college, have a look at the UWCD brochure, visit UWCD Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information on the admission process, selection criteria and scholarships, please visit the admissions page.