Tereza Papoyan’s free flight on canvas

Born in the warm, beautiful environment of Anushavan village in Armenia’s Shirak region, painting has never been just a hobby for Tereza Papoyan. Since childhood, painting has been her element, her peace and her driving force. From the beginning of her conscious life, she envisioned her only path in art, considering it not merely a profession but a way of life for the soul.

The path to the Academy of Fine Arts

Artist Yervand Bichakhchyan, with whom Tereza studied for two years, played a major role in her professional development. This important preparatory period was followed by her admission to the Gyumri branch of the State Academy of Fine Arts of Armenia, where she studied from 2015 to 2019.

During her studies, Tereza was an advanced and active student. She studied tuition-free and participated in numerous exhibitions, youth events and plein air painting sessions.

The creative process and canvases maturing layer by layer

Today, the artist works mainly on canvas with oil paints. Although she also loves graphic works, she has not yet presented them to the public. Tereza works in a small studio adjacent to her house, where she spends most of her day, trying to combine her creative life with child care.

Her work process has a unique philosophy: She prefers to work on several canvases simultaneously:

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“I love when a canvas matures layer by layer. I paint it while letting it mature, and only then do I consider it complete. Because of this, I start working on several canvases at the same time so that the paints can dry and I can build them up in layers,” she told the Weekly.

While painting, Tereza requires absolute silence, solitude and classical music. Her new works are often based on daily sketches or photographs she has taken herself, though some canvases are born from instantaneous inspiration, without any prior planning.

The first solo exhibition: “A Piece of My Soul”

The dream of having a solo exhibition, cherished for years, has finally become a reality. On March 20, Tereza Papoyan’s debut exhibition, “A Piece of My Soul,” opened at the Pyunik Development Center.

The exhibition featured 12 canvases completed over the past year. Among the works presented, the artist’s favorite is the still life “Zucchinis,” on which she worked extensively and meticulously, capturing the exact colors and warmth she felt deep within her soul.

The warm feedback and professional opinions of visitors have given the artist new strength and inspiration:

“During exhibitions, everyone’s opinion is very important to me, whether they are from the art field or an entirely different background. There is something interesting and unique in what each person sees, which can guide an artist along a better path. I gladly listen to everyone’s advice and try to improve myself to further perfect what I have.”

Toward new horizons

Her first success is already paving the way for new ideas. In the near future, Tereza Papoyan plans to present new exhibitions showcasing works with a fresher breath. She also aims to try her hand at figurative art and different genres to find the vital signature style with which she will continue her triumphant steps in the infinite world of creation.

You can follow the author’s work here: Instagram