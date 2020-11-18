Local AYF leads protest against Azeri aggression, agreement to end war

November 18, 2020 at 1:26 pm Youth 0
(Photo: Knar Bedian)

BOSTON, Mass.—On Saturday, November 14, about 80 Armenians from the Greater Boston area gathered in Copley Square to raise awareness of the crisis in Artsakh and the heinous peace deal forced upon Armenia. 

Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) members from nearby chapters, such as the Worcester “Aram” and Providence “Varantian” chapters, participated in the protest led by the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter, as well as many families and non-AYF members.

The intent of this demonstration was to condemn the war crimes that have been and continue to be committed by Azerbaijan. Participants also stressed the importance of recognizing Artsakh and voiced their support for the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their homeland.

AYF members were equipped with informative signs and QR codes, which allowed passersby on foot or by car to gain more information on the ongoing developments.

AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter member Nairi Krafian sharing a QR code with passersby (Photo: Knar Bedian)

Protesters also marched around the nearby church during which time U. Hrag Arakelian read a brief synopsis of the events that have occurred in Artsakh. 

The rally for Artsakh went on for nearly two hours. This was the first rally since the newly-signed “peace” agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. The AYF Greater Boston community pledges to stand for justice and eternal peace for the Armenians of Artsakh.

U. Hrag Arakelian (Photo: Knar Bedian)
avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*