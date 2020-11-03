Experts to discuss ‘Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in the Media’ on Nov. 5

Media coverage of the war on Artsakh has generated much debate over the past several weeks. Five scholars and media experts from around the globe will come together on Nov. 5 for a discussion titled “Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in the Media.”

The event features Dr. Maria Armoudian (University of Auckland, New Zealand), Dr. Stephan Astourian (University of California, Berkeley), Ayda Erbal (New York University), Ohannes Geukjian (American University of Beirut, Lebanon), and Emil Sanamyan (USC Institute of Armenian Studies). Marc A. Mamigonian (NAASR) will moderate the discussion.

The panel will focus on the international media’s coverage of the war in Artsakh.

The discussion is part of the Columbia University Armenian Center’s weekly programs for the Fall 2020 Semester, and is co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.

The Zoom event will be held on Nov. 5 at 6pm (Eastern Time). Registration is required.

The program will be also livestreamed on NAASR’s YouTube Channel:

Contact Prof. Khatchig Mouradian at km3253@columbia.edu with questions.

Maria Armoudian is a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland, the author of three books: Reporting from the Danger Zone: Frontline Journalists, Their Jobs and an Increasingly Perilous Future, Kill the Messenger: The Media’s Role in the Fate of the World, and the forthcoming Lawyers Beyond Borders: Advancing International Human Rights through Domestic Law & Courts, the founding director of the Project for Public Interest Media (www.TheBigQ.org), and the founding host and producer of the syndicated radio program, The Scholars’ Circle. Maria has published in a wide range of academic journals and popular media and prior to entering academia, served as a commissioner in the City of Los Angeles and worked in the California State Legislature.

Stephan Astourian is the William Saroyan Director of the Armenian Studies Program at the University of California, Berkeley. He is also an Associate Adjunct Professor in Armenian and Caucasian history in its Department of History. Dr. Astourian served as editor-in-chief of Jusur: The UCLA Journal of Middle Eastern Studies (1988-1990); edited MemorIkon (Los Angeles: Arvest Publishing, 1997); is the co-editor with Dr. Raymond Kévorkian of a soon-to-be published volume titled Collective and State Violence in Turkey: The Construction of a National Identity from Empire to Nation-State (Oxford: Berghahn, October 2020); and the author of a forthcoming volume titled At the Crossroads of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict: History, Territory, Nationalisms (Costa Mesa: Mazda Publishers, 2020-21). He has published extensively on the origins and historiography of the Armenian Genocide and on modern Caucasian history, including post-Soviet Caucasian politics.

Ayda Erbal is an adjunct professor of politics at New York University, Department of Politics, where she teaches courses on Middle Eastern Politics and Democratic Theory. She is interested in the politics of “post-nationalist” historiographies in transitional settings, the political economy of mass violence and state formation, the politics of apology, dignity as a constitutional term, and the politics of infrastructure. Erbal is also a managing editor of Hyetert (www.hyetert.org), a multilingual minority news aggregation site in Turkey, and one of the founding editors of Azad Alik (http://azadalik.wordpress.com), a multilingual politics blog primarily dealing with minority issues in Turkey.

Ohannes Geukjian is assistant professor of comparative politics and conflict resolution in the department of Political Studies and Public Administration (PSPA) at the American University of Beirut. He was awarded a PhD in peace studies from the University of Bradford in the UK in 2005. He teaches the Armenian-Turkish conflict, transnational politics, comparative politics, conflict management, and nationalism. His research focuses on nationalism, nation and state building, Middle East politics and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He has published two books on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a third book on Lebanon, and numerous scholarly articles in refereed journals including Middle Eastern Studies, Nationalities Papers, Middle East Journal and the Maghreb Review. His forthcoming book on Russian intervention in Syria will be published by McGill University Press.

Emil Sanamyan is a senior research fellow at the USC Institute of Armenian Studies; he edits the Focus on Karabakh page and writes on politics and security in the Caucasus and the wider region. His articles have appeared in Jane’s Defense Weekly, Economist Intelligence Unit, Foreign Policy, The Diplomat, Open Democracy, EurasiaNet, and elsewhere. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and Virginia Tech University and lives in the Washington DC area with his family.