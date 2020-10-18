Artsakh’s Song



(i)

In the quiet, between bombs, there is a sound,

A hum,

My heart still beats.

One day, soon, I will return.

What is an hour, a night, a year,

But a heart keeping time?

One day, soon. Keep singing your song.

Come close, my twin, let me see in your eyes

The lamp lighting us onward,

The fire no one can put out.

(ii)

breathe in

I must

remember We live

I must

breathe out

I must

trust

Earth to hold Us

I must

not

fall through the floor giving way

into soul wounds rebleeding. Akh…

We will not all

fall like young trees cut down ‘fore

their time. keep breathing. Akh…

I must not remember.

I must not forget.

We are not the river

of kin piled high,

waters running red. We are

more than this. Akh…

I must not remember.

We must not forget.

Look up, step back, walk past river of time,

See Hye peaks cloud-dancing with cerulean sky,

Singing swallows below, warmed by sun, thrive,

Our true stories honeycomb, our bees sting the lies.

I will remember.

We will not forget.

Our hearts flooding with torrents of ancestral soul force.

We will not swim away songless. War is changing our course.

The world crumbles inside and recovers once more.

Do you hear it too? …the unstoppable unlatching of Mher’s door.

Author’s Note: Dedicated to all those who are fighting daily for peace and all those who await the return of beloveds from the front lines. May we stay in light, and may lasting peace come home soon.