ANC of Merrimack Valley Connects with MA Congressman Seth Moulton

LOWELL, Mass. – Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the Merrimack Valley (MA) met virtually via Zoom with Representative Seth Moulton (6th-MA) and staff members, Christine Wagner and Price Balderson, on September 16, 2020, to discuss the legislative priorities of concern for the Armenian-American community. Participating in the meeting were Merrimack Valley ANC members Ara Jeknavorian, Greg Minasian, Stepan Dulgarian, Ani Babaian and Joe Dagdigian, Middlesex County West “Musa Ler” AYF Chapter member Sevan Dulgarian, along with ANC Eastern Region Board Member Steve Mesrobian and ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan.

The virtual meeting covered a number of areas including an update of Azerbaijani aggression in Armenia, next year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the importance of establishing communication between the US and Artsakh with co-sponsorship of the US-Artsakh Travel and Communication Act, concern of US military technology falling into the hands of Azeri forces, and the request to change the Library of Congress’ subject heading from “Armenian Massacres” to “Armenian Genocide,” following the bicameral passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

“Congressman Moulton was very attentive to the concerns expressed by our committee members and highly valued hearing directly from our committee members. Participation by Steve and Tereza really helped to efficiently present key legislative issues,” commented Merrimack Valley ANC Chair Ara Jeknavorian.

The meeting was brought to a close by thanking Representative Moulton for his outstanding support during his second term in Congress. He has become a member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian issues, co-sponsored numerous US House resolutions concerning the Armenian Genocide and co-signed letters to President Trump regarding the Armenian Genocide and President Erdogan’s crackdown on the LGBTQ community.