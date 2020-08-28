ANC of New Jersey representatives meet with Sen. Cory Booker

OLD TAPPAN, NJ – Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New Jersey and activists met with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) virtually during August recess to discuss the legislative priorities of the Armenian American community of New Jersey.

ANC of New Jersey co-chairs Karine Shnorhokian and Aram Tramblian, ANC NJ activists Ani Tchaghlasian, James Sahagian, John L. Shahdanian II and Joseph Ariyan as well as ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Tamar Gregorian participated in the online discussion. Together with Senator Booker, they discussed US-Armenia relations, security and stability for Artsakh and key legislative issues that the Senate will be voting on in the near future including the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

“As a friend of Senator Booker since childhood, I was keenly aware of his many strong Armenian relationships,” said Shahdanian. “It was my great pleasure, on behalf of the ANC NJ, to help facilitate this wonderful discussion of Armenian issues ranging from aid to Armenia, de-mining of Artsakh, all the way to ensuring that the Library of Congress appropriately change the classification from ‘Armenian Massacres’ to ‘Armenian Genocide.’ Senator Booker was engaged and informed on the issues, and I look forward to his continuing support and friendship towards the Armenian community in the years to come.”

Senator Booker, who is up for re-election in November, re-affirmed his support on key legislative issues, including requesting foreign aid for continued demining efforts in Artsakh – a program that has saved numerous lives. Constituents also informed the Senator on the ANCA’s leadership in requesting that the Library of Congress change its subject heading from “Armenian Massacres” to “Armenian Genocide” following the U.S. House and Senate’s passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150 reaffirming the Armenian Genocide.

An advocate for the Armenian American community, Senator Booker joined Senator Menendez in a joint statement on July 17 condemning Azerbaijan’s attacks on sovereign Armenia.

“We are honored that the Senator took the time to personally meet with the ANC of New Jersey, and thanked him for his support on issues that are important to the Armenian American community in New Jersey. We look forward to a continued partnership with Senator Booker,” said Tramblian.