ARF Eastern Region: “With Our Soldiers”



In 2012, the Armenian Youth Federation, Western United States, initiated the With Our Soldiers (WOS) campaign. Its mission was to provide medical services and assistance to veterans of the Artsakh Liberation Movement. The initial phase of WOS was tremendously successful. Following the Four Day War initiated by Azerbaijan in April 2016, the WOS began a second phase and again raised over $150,000 in support of veterans and their families.

With the renewed aggression by Azerbaijan against the Armenians in the region of Tavush this year, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern Region, is calling on our community to join the effort. Donations can be made directly here. We understand the many financial demands being placed on our community today, but it is our obligation to ease the burden on those making the ultimate sacrifice to protect Armenia. Please give generously today.