In Memory of Ohanes (Onnik) Petrossian

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle, relative and friend Ohanes Petrossian, who passed away on Monday July 27, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on September 12, 1933 in Tabriz, Iran.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Kevork Armenian Church, 1434 W. Kenneth Road, Glendale, CA 91201. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Suzy Petrossian and Raul Fundora

Son, Victor Petrossian

Brother, Martik and Ellik Petrossian and family

Brother, Raffi and Anahid Petrossian and family

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nazik Petrossian in 1996; his eldest son, Armen in 2003; his sister, Mano Devletian in 2014 and her husband Noubar Devletian in 2009.

And the entire Petrossian, Devletian, Papazian, Nazarian and Avakian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, 4906 Flint Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816; the ANCA; or Armenia Fund (proceeds will go toward the Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center. Checks should be made out to Armenia Fund. In memo section, please indicate “Stepanakert Rehab Center.” Please mail your checks to: Suzy Petrossian, 8547 Glencrest Dr., Sun Valley, CA 91352).