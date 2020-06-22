ARS Eastern Region Launches $110 for 110 Years Campaign

In the face of immense global challenges, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern US that was forced to postpone its 100th Convention and 110th Anniversary Gala, has launched a campaign to celebrate its momentous anniversary. Supporters are encouraged to donate $110 for the 110 years of humanitarian service by remembering or honoring an ARS member or a family member who worked towards the ideals of the organization.

What started as a small chapter in New York in 1910 quickly grew beyond the US and across the world and became the global structure, which is known today as the ARS. It was a movement that encouraged women to take leadership roles in their community and make a real difference. The extraordinary 110 year history of the ARS was written by women who mobilized, took action and inspired their communities—women who made a real difference here at home, in our homeland and around the world. They focused on educational and health initiatives, invested and empowered the youth, provided humanitarian aid and developed programs to strengthen the homeland.

Over the last few months, even when many ARS events were cancelled, ARS chapters, members and supporters provided groceries and meals to needy community members and health care workers. They extended their healing hands all the way to their compatriots in Lebanon and the homeland and even provided 114,000 meals to our hungry neighbors in the US through Feeding America, proving that no pandemic can stop the work of the ARS of Eastern USA. They worked uninterruptedly by staying true to its humanitarian vocation and helping those in need.

“We have survived all kinds of things and have helped so many during hurricanes, emergencies, disaster, wars and even a genocide. Our members continue to carry out commendable work, in silence, and embody the humanitarian ideals of our organization,” said Ani Attar, Chairperson of the ARS of Eastern US. “This is an opportunity to honor all those who came before us and ensure that we can forge a path for those who will come after us,” she continued.

Donations from the campaign will ensure that ARS has the resources to address challenges and opportunities that may arise in the following years. Donors may honor or remember an ARS member, a family member or simply just congratulate the organization on its 110 years of humanitarian service. All donors’ names and their dedications will be listed on the 110th Anniversary webpage.

While the world is growing with an unprecedented number of challenges and opportunities, our vision and mission as a humanitarian organization continues to depend on the generosity of our donors and community. Without a doubt, together, there is no limit to what we can do. All members of the community are encouraged to support the campaign by donating online.