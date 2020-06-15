Doctors from France Part of First International Medical Mission to Armenia

YEREVAN – On June 14 a charter flight from Marseilles, France landed in Zvartnots Airport with a group of doctors here to assist Armenia in the fight against COVID-19. Responding to the request from the RA Ministry of Health, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in close collaboration with USAID quickly coordinated the first of its kind COVID-19 international medical mission to Armenia.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to this team of doctors and the French people, for providing such amazing specialists and for their readiness to come to Armenia and assist us,” stated High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan. He also thanked the United States government and USAID for the financial and logistical support they provided to make this mission possible.

Team leader Dr. Alexandre Francois Michel Mignon noted that the doctors all have extensive experience fighting COVID-19, and although the team is comprised of doctors from various French cities and hospitals, they share a common objective, overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted that the idea was initiated by the Ministry of Health, and to everyone’s delight it has received a very good response.

“This is a wonderful example of much needed support. We all know how busy Armenian health care workers are these days,” stated US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy. She also noted that the United States has provided $ 5 million of assistance to Armenia for the fight against COVID-19.

According to the French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, France is always standing by Armenia’s side. “I am proud that French specialists were the first to come to Armenia with this medical mission,” he said.

In coming days, three more specialists will be joining the team of seven who are already in Armenia. They will be working at St. Gregory Illuminator Medical Center, Holy Mother of God Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Branch and the Traumatology and Orthopedics Scientific Center. The doctors are predominantly critical care specialists who will be working in intensive care units.

This article is a press release submitted to the Armenian Weekly by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in the Republic of Armenia.