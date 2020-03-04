ARF Celebrates 130 Years, Hai Tahd Conference, Artsakh Elections Kick-Off

Last week, the International Hai-Tahd conference was held in Yerevan and Artsakh. This was the second such conference to be held in Artsakh, the first occurring in 2016. Attending the opening of the conference were Artsakh President Bako Sahakian and a delegation of government officials. President Sahakian presented Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) chairman Hagop Der Khatchadourian with Artsakh’s Medal of Gratitude who accepted on behalf of the party’s central Hai-Tahd structure.

Sahakian praised the decades-long Hai-Tahd fight for the national aspirations of the Armenian people and especially for always “keeping Artsakh in the spotlight.” He stated, “It is impossible to imagine the protection of Artsakh’s interests on the international arena, dissemination of factual information about the state of Artsakh in different countries and instances, the steps taken toward the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic, the establishment and deepening relations with many states and their administrative units and the implementation of various programs in our republic without the active participation of Hai-Tahd through its extensive and dedicated activism and network.”

The conference’s inaugural session in Artsakh took place at the National Assembly and brought together 50 participants from more than 25 countries. Before the conference began, Sahakian met with Der Khatchadourian to discuss a broad range of issues and priorities for Artsakh and the Karabakh peace process. ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman and member of Artsakh’s parliament Davit Ishkhanyan also attended the meeting. Conference attendees included Artsakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan as well as other Artsakh officials.

In his opening remarks to the conference, Der Khatchadourian said that “the representatives of the Hai-Tahd army” had descended upon Artsakh to assert their commitment to ensuring the Republic of Armenia will persevere and be strong, secure and constantly evolving. “One of the great accomplishments of our generation is the liberation of Artsakh from the throes of murdering Azerbaijan and to ensure that the liberation of Artsakh by blood and sweat is not squandered around diplomatic tables,” said Der Khatchadourian.

Ishkhanyan, the ARF’s candidate for the March 31 Artsakh presidential elections, also welcomed the conference participants and said it was symbolic that the Hai-Tahd event was taking place in Artsakh. “The dedicated servants of Hai-Tahd committees and offices who are scattered around the world know full-well that the main road for the existence of Armenians runs through Artsakh, which must remain untouched by foreign intervention and political machinations,” said Ishkhanyan.

In coordination with the Hai-Tahd conference, the ARF marked its 130th anniversary on February 25 in Shushi, Armenia’s historic capital perched high on the hills of Artsakh. A capacity crowd that included Artsakh government officials, Archbishop Martirosyan, ARF Bureau members and leaders gathered at the Shushi Cultural House to celebrate the party’s founding.

Der Khatchadourian, Archbishop Martirosyan and Ishkhanyan all reflected on the ARF’s role in advancing the Armenian Cause and serving the people, as well as the party’s decisive actions in the establishment of Armenia’s independence and the Artsakh Liberation Movement.

A cultural program included performances by the song and dance ensemble “We are Our Mountains” and other local talent. A video chronicling the ARF’s 130-year history was also screened.

Wednesday, February 26 saw the kickoff of the Artsakh ARF’s election campaign for president and parliament near the border village of Marzili in the Hadrut Province. The candidates, headed by the party’s presidential hopeful Ishkhanyan, paid their respects to the memory of Artsakh’s freedom fighters. Marzili is the site where Artsakh freedom fighter Monte Melkonian (Avo) was killed by Azerbaijani troops. At the memorial in his memory, the ARF candidates pledged their allegiance to all those who gave their lives in the name of Artsakh’s Liberation Movement.

Under the slogan “We have won, will not concede and will advance TOGETHER,” the Artsakh ARF introduced their platform which pledges to advance socio-economic justice for the people of Artsakh, as well as fight to preserve Artsakh’s territorial integrity during the Karabakh conflict resolution process.

The ARF candidates’ platform includes: preserving and re-establishing the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh in the Karabakh conflict settlement process; signing the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Cooperation Agreement to preserve Artsakh’s national security and clarify Artsakh’s legal status; preserving national unity based on equality and the rule of law by advancing social justice and defending human rights; guaranteeing citizens’ complete equality by waging an unimpeded struggle against corruption and monopolies; balancing the government structures to strengthen and advance democracy; advancing a structured, large-scale and long-term repopulation program; creating opportunities for the complete advancement of young citizens; optimizing the productive use of Artsakh’s natural resources—its national wealth; and advancing Artsakh’s defense structures based on the concept of “Nation-Army.”

Following the conference and election kick-off, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian met with Der Khatchadourian on March 3. Der Khatchadourian briefed the president on the International Hai-Tahd conference, discussed the projects envisioned for 2020 in that sphere and upcoming events to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as plans to mark the centennial of the Sevres Treaty. The leaders also discussed Armenia’s political situation, issues that fall under the national agenda and ways to cooperate in those projects.

Then on March 4 Der Khatchadourian and ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan met with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Commissioner for Diaspora Issues Zareh Sinanyan and exchanged views on issues of pan-Armenian and regional importance.