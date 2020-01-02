Sirusho’s “ARMAT” Television Program Premieres in January

Sirusho Production’s new television series “ARMAT” will start airing on January 4, 2020 in Armenia on 5TV and in the US on USArmenia TV.

The series has been in production for over two years, after Sirusho came up with the idea while on tour. During this time, Sirusho held sold out solo concerts in many countries with a large Armenian Diaspora, including France, Belgium, the Netherlands, United States, Canada, Australia, Lebanon, UAE and Latvia, performing in more than one city in some countries.

During the concerts, rehearsals and organizational work, the team also filmed the entire process of touring, aiming to present the Armenian communities and Armenians living in different countries and showing their lives. Despite the tight timelines of the tour in each city, Sirusho was able to visit Armenian schools, churches, embassies and Armenian centers, with cameras capturing every detail. Viewers will have the opportunity to see the Armenian community and the lives of the Armenians through Sirusho’s eyes.

“I have been touring on concerts since childhood and have been to many countries of the world,” said Sirusho. “I have always been fascinated by the Armenians living in other countries – who they are, how they manage to remain so Armenian while being far from the motherland, how they establish themselves in a foreign country, what efforts they spend in teaching their children Armenian, how carefully they cherish the culture, how the love for the motherland is conveyed from one generation to another and how much of it is actually preserved.”

Each episode of the series will be focusing on the Armenian community in the given country, presenting the history of its formation, the challenges of remaining Armenian and staying true to their roots in a foreign country and also the spirit of the new generations. In every episode the viewer will also have the chance to see local sights, Sirusho’s performances at the solo concerts and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the buzz in the backstage.

Sirusho is one of the most followed Armenian cultural figures in the world. Her work is based on Armenian national values. She transcends genres. Most of her songs, videos and stage costumes are authored and designed by herself. She personally works on every project alongside her dedicated team, seeing it through from conception to implementation.

The artist has produced and filmed many songs and videos, presenting various branches of the Armenian culture, ranging from carpet making to national dances and architecture. Her work has been followed by Armenian and international media and has won a number of prestigious awards.

Sirusho continues to present the Armenian culture in the country and abroad. She does this through her music, but also through the “Pregomesh” brand, bringing back to life Armenian traditional ornaments and presenting them with a modern touch. The brand, founded in 2013, has been successfully entering the international markets over the recent years, having featured in “Vogue” UK as well as being the first brand made in Armenia to be presented in “Bloomingdales” department store.