AYF Hails Senate’s Unanimous Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region and the greater Armenian-American community have fought for decades in search of justice for one of the darkest moments in human history: the Armenian Genocide of 1915. Today, by voting to set a permanent U.S. policy in recognition of the Genocide, the U.S. Senate has taken an important step in holding Turkey accountable for the systematic slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians between 1915-1923.

An end has been put to Turkey’s gag rule by properly recognizing the atrocities of the Ottoman Empire. After nearly 105 years of denial and mockery, Turkey is facing justice. With this policy, the United States refuses to kowtow to Turkey’s manipulation and deceit. No longer can Turkey wrongfully use its geopolitical stronghold to blackmail the United States into supporting its regime of human rights violations.

The AYF-YOARF ER thanks the U.S Senate for embodying our beloved American values of courage, truth, and justice today. By recognizing the Armenian Genocide, the U.S Senate has given due honor to the noble efforts of many Americans who responded during the crisis, like the American Red Cross founder, Clara Barton, U.S Ambassador Henry Morgenthau, President Woodrow Wilson and the Americans who were part of the Near East Relief Foundation. This is the beginning of a new and brighter chapter for Armenian-American relations and for the descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors in the United States, who can now proudly say that their country recognizes the Armenian Genocide. Once again, thank you to the United States Senate for bringing this great nation to the right side of history. We now call upon the President of the United States, the State Department, the Defense Department and the entirety of the United States executive branch, to follow in the footsteps of the legislative branch in condemning Turkey for its crimes against humanity and recognizing the genocide.