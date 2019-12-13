ARF-ER Central Committee Hails US Senate’s Passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution

The Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region, USA congratulates all Armenians on the passage of Senate Resolution 150 (S.Res.150) re-affirming the Armenian Genocide as historical fact. Under the determined and persistent leadership of the Armenian National Committee of America, we have finally overcome the decades of denial by paid lobbyists of the Turkish government as both chambers of the U.S. Congress have recognized the Armenian Genocide during the last 60 days.

Through grassroots work, widespread educational initiatives and a strong moral foundation, the ANCA has been at the forefront of this unequal battle against our adversaries. Even within our community, many did not fully understand our continued efforts, oftentimes trying to minimize the importance of such work. Yet today, in victory, the entire Armenian nation should stand united and refocus on our demands for justice.

The U.S. Congress is now, and forever, on record in setting as a matter of U.S. policy official U.S. government recognition of the Armenian Genocide and support for education in order to help prevent modern-day atrocities. Given the proud historical role the United States played in the humanitarian aftermath of the crime, this is only fitting.