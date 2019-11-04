Thank Rep. Jim McGovern, Activists at ANCA Eastern Region’s 13th Annual Banquet

LOWELL, Mass.—Join the Armenian National Committee of America, Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) as it recognizes House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-MA) for his key support of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296), an ANCA-backed measure locking in ongoing U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Congressman McGovern will be one of the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award recipients at the 13th annual ANCA Eastern Region banquet on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the University of Massachusetts Lowell Inn & Conference Center located at 50 Warren Street, Lowell, MA 01852.

Aside from celebrating the region’s achievements this year, attendees will be able to meet and thank Congressman McGovern, who serves the second district of Massachusetts (Leominster, North Hampton and Worcester), for his leadership in navigating the Armenian Genocide resolution through his committee before its historic vote by the full United States House of Representatives.

Congressman McGovern has been a staunch proponent of human rights and a long-time friend of the ANCA and the Armenian American community of Massachusetts. He’s supported key legislation and has consistently called upon the U.S. government and presidents to properly and accurately recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“I want to thank Congressman McGovern for the work he did to help pass the Armenian Genocide Resolution. Those of us in central Massachusetts have witnessed the Congressman’s commitment to human rights throughout his entire term in office and well before that as well. We are thrilled our entire community this year can honor Congressman McGovern and show their appreciation for his years of uncompromising support at this year’s banquet,” said George Aghjayan, Chairman, ANCA-ER Endowment Fund.

Joining Congressman McGovern as a recipient of the ANCA-ER Freedom Award is Dr. Taner Akçam who serves as the Robert Aram, Marianne Kaloosdian and Stephen and Marian Mugar Chair in Armenian Genocide Studies at Clark University. Dr. Akçam was one of the first Turkish intellectuals to acknowledge and openly discuss the Armenian Genocide and as the chair of the Armenian Genocide Studies program at Clark.

Also, on the list of honorees are ANC of Merrimack Valley activists Aram, Armen and Ara Jeknavorian. The Jeknavorian brothers will receive the ANCA-ER Vahan Cardashian Award, which is given annually to an ANCA-ER activist or supporter who demonstrates longstanding accomplishments on behalf of the Armenian Cause.

Heather Apigian Karafian will serve as the mistress of ceremonies. Special guests include Congresswoman Lori Trahan, as well as the 2019 ANCA Eastern Region ANCA Leo Sarkisian interns Roubina Bozoian (New Jersey), Nairi Diratousian (New Jersey), Mary Galstian (Massachusetts), Daron Pogharian (Pennsylvania) and Lucine Poturyan (Connecticut) who was the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship Recipient. ANCA-ER 2019 LSI Intern Mary Galstian will perform the national anthems.