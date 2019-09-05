Chicago AYF Olympics Summary Results 2019

Here are the results of the 86th annual AYF Olympics that were held in Chicago this past Labor Day Weekend. These summary results include the Chapter point totals, the high scorers, Pentathlon, the four events in which records were broken. We congratulate the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter on their overall victory. Congratulations to all Chapters and participants for their efforts and fraternalism. A special thanks to the Chicago community for planning and delivering a world class experience.
Final Chapter Standings
|1
|Greater Boston
|177
|2
|Philadelphia
|130.5
|3
|Detroit
|74
|4
|New Jersey
|65
|5
|Providence
|38
|6
|Chicago
|33
|7
|North Andover
|25
|8
|Middlesex West
|24
|9
|Glendale (West)
|22
|10
|Washington
|8
|11
|Racine
|6
|12
|North Valley (West)
|5
|13
|Worcester
|3
|14
|Manhattan
|2
|15
|West San Fernando
|1.5
Most Improved: Middlesex West
Softball Winner: Western Region
|High Scorers
|Chapter
|Event 1
|Event 2
|Event 3
|Lily Kernaghan
|Providence
|50 yd. Freestyle
|50 yd. Backstroke
|100 yd. Freestyle
|Melanie Sarafian
|Detroit
|50 m. Dash
|100 m. Dash
|200 m. Dash
|Anoush Krafian
|Greater Boston
|Shot Put
|Long Jump
|High Jump
|Shant Mahrokhian
|Greater Boston
|100 m. Dash
|200 m. Dash
|Long Jump
|Aram Barmakian
|New Jersey
|50 yd. Butterfly
|100 yd. Freestyle
|50 yd. Breaststroke
Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Lori Ganjian (Greater Boston), 1840 points
Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Aram Keshgegian (Philadelphia), 2334 points
|Melanie Sarafian
|Detroit
|50 m. Dash
|6.41
|(Old record 6.60 set 1979 by Andrea Nranian, Detroit)
|Anoush Krafian
|Greater Boston
|Long Jump
|17’5.5″
|(Old record 17’3.25″ set 2015 by Anoush Krafian, Greater Boston)
|Swimming Relay
|Detroit
|200 yd. Co-Ed Relay
|1:58.10
|(Old record 2:10.16 set 2018 by Greater Boston)
|Running Relay
|Greater Boston
|200 m. Co-Ed Relay
|1:45.27
|(Old record 1:47.15 set 2015 by Greater Boston)
Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Daron Hamparian (Greater Boston)
