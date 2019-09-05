Chicago AYF Olympics Summary Results 2019

Here are the results of the 86th annual AYF Olympics that were held in Chicago this past Labor Day Weekend. These summary results include the Chapter point totals, the high scorers, Pentathlon, the four events in which records were broken. We congratulate the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter on their overall victory. Congratulations to all Chapters and participants for their efforts and fraternalism. A special thanks to the Chicago community for planning and delivering a world class experience.

Look for extensive AYF Olympic coverage in the AYF Olympic Special Issue which will accompany the September 28 issue of the Armenian Weekly. It will be 16 pages packed with articles and photos of this year’s festivities. As in previous years, we are asking for page sponsors to defray the costs of this Special Issue. A page sponsorship is $100. Sponsors can mail a check to the Hairenik Association (80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, Mass., 02472) or donate online



Final Chapter Standings



1 Greater Boston 177 2 Philadelphia 130.5 3 Detroit 74 4 New Jersey 65 5 Providence 38 6 Chicago 33 7 North Andover 25 8 Middlesex West 24 9 Glendale (West) 22 10 Washington 8 11 Racine 6 12 North Valley (West) 5 13 Worcester 3 14 Manhattan 2 15 West San Fernando 1.5 Most Improved: Middlesex West Softball Winner: Western Region High Scorers Chapter Event 1 Event 2 Event 3 Lily Kernaghan Providence 50 yd. Freestyle 50 yd. Backstroke 100 yd. Freestyle Melanie Sarafian Detroit 50 m. Dash 100 m. Dash 200 m. Dash Anoush Krafian Greater Boston Shot Put Long Jump High Jump Shant Mahrokhian Greater Boston 100 m. Dash 200 m. Dash Long Jump Aram Barmakian New Jersey 50 yd. Butterfly 100 yd. Freestyle 50 yd. Breaststroke Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Lori Ganjian (Greater Boston), 1840 points Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Aram Keshgegian (Philadelphia), 2334 points

Outstanding Records