MA State House to Commemorate 104th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

BOSTON, Mass. – The 104th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Massachusetts State House will be on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Governor Charles Baker, Speaker Robert DeLeo, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, state Sen. William Brownsberger, state Rep. Jonathan Hecht, state Rep. David Muradian, state Rep. Dave Rogers and state Rep. David Robertson will be participating.

Many local church clergy are also set to be in attendance, with the benediction led by Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian of the Armenian Memorial Church and a group-led Order of Intercessory Prayer by fellow local church pastors.

Students from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School will open the program with the singing of the US and Armenian national anthems. A musical interlude will be provided by Narek Arutyunian of New York, an accomplished recent graduate of The Juilliard School, playing the clarinet.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Noubar Afeyan, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist with many formidable achievements on a global level, most notably the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.

Aurelian and Anahid Mardiros will be honored for their decades of work in the Boston Armenian community as philanthropists and activists, and more particularly for the contribution of their family firm, A&A Industries, in the construction of the Abstract Sculpture of Armenian Heritage Park.

Buses provided by the Knights of Vartan Ararat Lodge will depart from St. Stephen’s and St. James Churches promptly at 9 a.m. Please email BostonAGCC@gmail.com for bus reservations or inquiries.