Remembering Myron Konjoyan (1931-2018)

Myron Seamone Konjoyan passed on Sept. 13, 2018 after a short illness. Konjoyan was born May 7, 1931 in Oakland, California and grew up in Glendale

Nicknamed “Rocky,” he was a basketball star at Hoover High School and attended Glendale College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his discharge, he married Arax Tulanian in 1955. He would go on to start two successful businesses: The Rheem Patio in Moraga, California and later Konjoyan’s Oriental Rugs in Lafayette, California.

Konjoyan was an active member of the Armenian Triple X Fraternity, in which he held leadership positions in his chapter. He was also a faithful member of St. Vartan’s Apostolic Church in Oakland and a former chairman of its trustees.

He was a passionate University of Southern California (USC) football fan and never missed a televised game. But his number-one focus was always his family;during his illness, he considered his family “shots of penicillin.”

Konjoyan is survived by his wife, Arax, sons Jon and David, daughter Nancy Kurkjian, daughter-in-law Pamela Madieros, son-in-law Rick Kurkjian, grandchildren, Karly and Adam Kurkjian and brother, Norman Konjoyan.

Though Konjoyan will be greatly missed, he now has the best seat in the house for every USC game.