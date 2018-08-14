AYF Donates Welcome Sign for Arajamugh Village

August 14, 2018
AYF-YOARF interns at the new entry sign to Arajamugh (Photo courtesy of AYF)

ARAJAMUGH, Artsakh—On Saturday July 14, the residents of Arajamugh, a village by the southeast border of Artsakh, gathered to
celebrate the opening of the newly built Medical Center. The center is a welcomed addition to the growing village which now has a school, a
town hall, plenty of farming land for the families currently living there. In addition to the opening of the medical center, the AYF-YOARF was honored to become a physical part of the village that day.

After visiting the village for the past few years, youths noticed that there was no entry or exit signs, whereas most other villages in the surrounding area did. To rectify this, soon after their last trip in summer of 2017, the AYF-YOARF Central Executive announced a design
competition for the image that would be included on this sign. After receiving a number of submissions, Unger Alek Surenian of the Public
Relations Council compiled different elements of all the submissions to create one cohesive sign.

Per tradition, the fines collected at each AYF annual convention are donated to a cause important to that year’s conversation. After discussing the importance of the AYF’s continuous support to Arajamugh, the 84th annual convention decided to donate the funds raised to this project. This year, upon the interns’ return to Arajamugh, they secured the sign for the village knowing that, going forward, all visitors to Arajamugh would be greeted with it.

AYF-YOARF

