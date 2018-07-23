Obituary: John Vigen Manuelian

Manuelian, John Vigen, of Watertown, born in 1922, passed away on July 16, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Armane (Aghababian) Manuelian and the late Takouhie (Chorbajian) Manuelian. Devoted father of Shahan Manuelian and the late Dr. Kenneth Manuelian. Loving grandfather of Shant. Brother of Lucig Der Manuelian and the late Haig Der Manuelian. Brother-in-law of the late Virginia and James Tashjian. Uncle of Mark, Mathew, Michael, Martin and Peter Der Manuelian, David and Margie Sidman and Douglas Tashjian. Godson of Ashod Fedfadjian.

Funeral services at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, Mass. on Wed., July 25 at 1 p.m. A visitation period will be held in the funeral from 11-1 p.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main Street, Watertown, Mass. 02472. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass.

A reception will be held at the First Armenian Church (380 Concord Ave #1, Belmont, Mass. 02478) following the funeral services. To RSVP, call Shahan (857-331-5596 or 508-817-0866).

Condolences

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States Central Committee;

The Hairenik Association; and

The Armenian Weekly and Hairenik Weekly newspapers and its staff,

mourn the death of benefactor and longtime community supporter John Vigen Manuelian, and extend their deepest condolences to the Manuelian family and their loved ones.