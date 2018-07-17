Job Opportunity: ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region Board of Directors is seeking qualified candidates for its Executive Director position.
Note: it is preferred that the applicant live in the Boston, New York or Washington DC metropolitan areas.
The Executive Director is responsible for the following:
- Implementing projects and directives from the ANCA Eastern Region Board of Directors relevant to a) governmental affairs; b) media/anti-defamation; c) public education; d) coalition-building/human rights; and e) grassroots activism.
- Facilitating communication between the ANCA ER Board of Directors, local ANC committee chairs and the ANCA Washington office.
- Overseeing the planning, preparations and hosting of the annual ANCA ER Banquet by working closely with the banquet committee members and ER Board of Directors.
- Coordinating with Armenian Youth Federation to help maximize the effectiveness of the AYF’s Hai Tahd and educational efforts.
- Traveling throughout the Eastern Region for up to two weeks at a time, a few times a year to conduct fieldwork to enrich the work of established local ANCs and develop activism in communities yet to be organized.
- Overseeing organization of meetings between elected officials and local ANC constituents, and development of regional programs for public education.
- Mobilizing grassroots support for all ANCA and Hai Tahd efforts through effective communication and fieldwork with local communities, often in time-sensitive situations.
- Managing ANCA interaction with the media, including writing of press releases and short newspaper articles.
- Overseeing social media of the ANCA ER, including providing content and updates to the locals for use on their individual pages. Ability to create dynamic digital content is a plus.
Those interested should e-mail a cover letter and resume by August 3, 2018 to ancaer@anca.org.
