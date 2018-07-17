Job Opportunity: ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region Board of Directors is seeking qualified candidates for its Executive Director position.

Note: it is preferred that the applicant live in the Boston, New York or Washington DC metropolitan areas.

The Executive Director is responsible for the following:

Implementing projects and directives from the ANCA Eastern Region Board of Directors relevant to a) governmental affairs; b) media/anti-defamation; c) public education; d) coalition-building/human rights; and e) grassroots activism.

Facilitating communication between the ANCA ER Board of Directors, local ANC committee chairs and the ANCA Washington office.

Overseeing the planning, preparations and hosting of the annual ANCA ER Banquet by working closely with the banquet committee members and ER Board of Directors.

Coordinating with Armenian Youth Federation to help maximize the effectiveness of the AYF’s Hai Tahd and educational efforts.

Traveling throughout the Eastern Region for up to two weeks at a time, a few times a year to conduct fieldwork to enrich the work of established local ANCs and develop activism in communities yet to be organized.

Overseeing organization of meetings between elected officials and local ANC constituents, and development of regional programs for public education.

Mobilizing grassroots support for all ANCA and Hai Tahd efforts through effective communication and fieldwork with local communities, often in time-sensitive situations.

Managing ANCA interaction with the media, including writing of press releases and short newspaper articles.

Overseeing social media of the ANCA ER, including providing content and updates to the locals for use on their individual pages. Ability to create dynamic digital content is a plus.

Those interested should e-mail a cover letter and resume by August 3, 2018 to ancaer@anca.org.