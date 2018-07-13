From June 30 to July 4, the Homenetmen Washington D.C. chapter hosted the 28th Annual Homenetmen Eastern United States Navasartian Games that took place . This year, the games were dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of Homenetmen. Nearly 450 athletes from all over the Eastern United States and Canada came to participate in basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, and swimming events. The opening ceremonies for the Navasartian Games took place on July 1 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, emceed by Aram Hamparian, the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Prelate Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, honored guests, scouts, athletes, and coaches marched into the large ballroomto properly open up the weekend. Artsakh’s Ambassador to the United States, Robert Avedisyan, was present at the opening ceremony and spoke later that evening at the Navasartian Games Dinner along with Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, Grigor Hovhannissian. Mr. & Mrs. Samig and Varteni Jarian of the Washington D.C. chapter were honored as the King and Queen of the Navasartian Games for their hard work. There was also a moment of silence for Yeghpayr Aram “Sonny” Gavoor. Yeghpayr Sonny devoted his life to Homenetmen as a coach, regional committee member, and as a recruiter of young Armenian athletes to the organization. In his honor, the Sportsmanship Award is now called the Yeghpayr Aram “Sonny” Gavoor Trophy for the next 5 years. The Navasartian Games steering committee organized nightly entertainment throughout the weekend. At the” victory ball” on Tuesday evening, trophies and awards were distributed to the athletes and chapters, featured world-renowned singer Armenchik.

The results of the game are as follows:

PW Soccer

Champion: Washington DC

Runner-up: New York

Midget Soccer

Champion: Detroit

Runner-up: New York

Sr Men’s Soccer

Champion: Boston

Runner-up: Florida

Sr Women’s Volleyball

Champion: Chicago

Runner-up: Washington DC

Sr Men’s Volleyball

Champion: Washington DC

Runner-up: Merrimack Valley

PW Basketball

Champion: New York

Runner-up: Washington DC

Midget Boy’s Basketball

Champion: Detroit

Runner-up: Chicago

Jr Boy’s Basketball

Champion: New York

Runner-up: New JerseySr Women’s Basketball

Champion: Boston

Runner-up: Chicago

Sr Men’s Basketball (Y. Mark Alashaian Trophy)

Champion: New York

Runner-up: Chicago

Veteran’s Basketball

Champion: New York

Runner-up: Chicago

Track

Champion: Chicago

Runner-up: New York

Swimming

Champion: Washington

Runner-up: Merrimack Valley

Points Breakdown:

1st Place (Overall Winner) Tie – Washington DC and New York (43 points)

3rd Place – Chicago (38 Points)

4th Place Tie – Boston and Detroit (18 Points)

6th Place – Merrimack Valley (10 Points)

7th Place – New Jersey (5 Points)

8th Place – Toronto (4 Points)

Providence, Philadelphia, Florida and Albany (0 Points)

Most Improved Chapter Award – Chicago

Sportsmanship Award (Y. Aram “Sonny” Gavoor Trophy) – Boston