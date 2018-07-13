From June 30 to July 4, the Homenetmen Washington D.C. chapter hosted the 28th Annual Homenetmen Eastern United States Navasartian Games that took place . This year, the games were dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of Homenetmen. Nearly 450 athletes from all over the Eastern United States and Canada came to participate in basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, and swimming events. The opening ceremonies for the Navasartian Games took place on July 1 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, emceed by Aram Hamparian, the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
Prelate Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, honored guests, scouts, athletes, and coaches marched into the large ballroomto properly open up the weekend. Artsakh’s Ambassador to the United States, Robert Avedisyan, was present at the opening ceremony and spoke later that evening at the Navasartian Games Dinner along with Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, Grigor Hovhannissian. Mr. & Mrs. Samig and Varteni Jarian of the Washington D.C. chapter were honored as the King and Queen of the Navasartian Games for their hard work. There was also a moment of silence for Yeghpayr Aram “Sonny” Gavoor. Yeghpayr Sonny devoted his life to Homenetmen as a coach, regional committee member, and as a recruiter of young Armenian athletes to the organization. In his honor, the Sportsmanship Award is now called the Yeghpayr Aram “Sonny” Gavoor Trophy for the next 5 years. The Navasartian Games steering committee organized nightly entertainment throughout the weekend. At the” victory ball” on Tuesday evening, trophies and awards were distributed to the athletes and chapters, featured world-renowned singer Armenchik.
The results of the game are as follows:
PW Soccer
Champion: Washington DC
Runner-up: New York
Midget Soccer
Champion: Detroit
Runner-up: New York
Sr Men’s Soccer
Champion: Boston
Runner-up: Florida
Sr Women’s Volleyball
Champion: Chicago
Runner-up: Washington DC
Sr Men’s Volleyball
Champion: Washington DC
Runner-up: Merrimack Valley
PW Basketball
Champion: New York
Runner-up: Washington DC
Midget Boy’s Basketball
Champion: Detroit
Runner-up: Chicago
Jr Boy’s Basketball
Champion: New York
Runner-up: New JerseySr Women’s Basketball
Champion: Boston
Runner-up: Chicago
Sr Men’s Basketball (Y. Mark Alashaian Trophy)
Champion: New York
Runner-up: Chicago
Veteran’s Basketball
Champion: New York
Runner-up: Chicago
Track
Champion: Chicago
Runner-up: New York
Swimming
Champion: Washington
Runner-up: Merrimack Valley
Points Breakdown:
1st Place (Overall Winner) Tie – Washington DC and New York (43 points)
3rd Place – Chicago (38 Points)
4th Place Tie – Boston and Detroit (18 Points)
6th Place – Merrimack Valley (10 Points)
7th Place – New Jersey (5 Points)
8th Place – Toronto (4 Points)
Providence, Philadelphia, Florida and Albany (0 Points)
Most Improved Chapter Award – Chicago
Sportsmanship Award (Y. Aram “Sonny” Gavoor Trophy) – Boston
Be the first to comment