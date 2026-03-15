Tiger Woods’ Foundation names Hrag Hamalian as CEO

IRVINE, Calif — Golf legend Tiger Woods’ national education-based nonprofit, the TGR Foundation has announced the appointment of Hrag Hamalian as Chief Executive Officer. A nationally recognized education leader and social impact entrepreneur, Hamalian will guide the next phase of TGR Foundation’s expansion while deepening impact for students from under-resourced communities nationwide.

Hamalian has served as President of TGR Learning Labs and National Programs since October 2023, overseeing all education programming across the organization. In that role, he led the successful scaling of the Foundation’s flagship TGR Learning Lab model — originally established 20 years ago in Anaheim, California — to its second full-service site in West Philadelphia. He also helped refine a more sustainable and replicable operating model designed for multi-site growth.

Building on that momentum, TGR Foundation is preparing to open three new Learning Labs across the country, significantly expanding its national footprint. The new Labs will be located in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia. The Los Angeles expansion represents a full-circle moment for Hamalian, who spent more than two decades as an educator and school leader in the region.

“Hrag brings experience, deep institutional knowledge and a clear vision for the significant expansion we are experiencing now and for the long-term future,” said TGR Foundation Board Chair Mike McKee. “We are excited to have Hrag leading the Foundation forward into our next chapter.”

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With more than 20 years of experience across K–12, higher education and workforce development, Hamalian has built and scaled mission-driven organizations at the intersection of education, technology and economic mobility.

At age 23, he founded Valor Academy Middle School, a high-performing public charter school in Los Angeles. He later helped lead the strategic merger of Valor and Bright Star Schools — the first merger between two successful charter organizations in Los Angeles — and went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Bright Star Schools, expanding the network from four to nine schools serving more than 3,500 students, with a vertically aligned model supporting students from transitional kindergarten through high school and into postsecondary success.

Throughout his career, Hamalian has focused on connecting classroom learning to real-world opportunity — designing career-connected learning frameworks, launching workforce-aligned partnerships and integrating innovative, technology-enabled models to expand access and improve outcomes for underserved communities.

“It is an honor to step into this role at such an important moment for TGR Foundation,” said Hamalian. “For nearly 30 years, we have worked to empower students through education in service of Tiger’s vision of positively impacting the lives of young people from under-resourced communities. As we expand into new regions, our responsibility is to ensure every TGR Learning Lab reflects both local community needs and a scalable national model. I am inspired by Tiger, our team, our partners and the young people we serve, and I look forward to building the next chapter of impact together.”

Hamalian succeeds Cyndi Court, who retired on Feb. 28 following a successful tenure leading the organization. During her leadership, TGR Foundation enhanced student outcomes measurement, implemented new technologies to track engagement and opened the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab in West Philadelphia. She also secured two of the largest capital commitments in the Foundation’s history and strengthened operations to position the organization for future growth.

“Cyndi has led with integrity, compassion and a deep commitment to our mission,” said McKee. “We are deeply grateful for her many contributions and wish her a wonderful retirement.”

About TGR Foundation

Founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation’s mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. Through its TGR Learning Labs and national programs, the Foundation has served more than 217,000 students from under-resourced communities nationwide.