Merrimack Valley Community Commemorates Armenian Genocide

LOWELL, Mass. (A.W.)—The 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated in Lowell, on April 21 with a procession through downtown Lowell and the raising of the Armenian flag at Lowell City Hall.

The commemoration, organized by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the Merrimack Valley, enjoyed the participation of all the local Armenian Churches and Armenian organizations. The procession was led by the Honor Guard of the Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell.

Rev. Father Khachatur Kesablyan from Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church of Chelmsford, Rev. Fr. Stepan Baljian of St. Gregory Armenian Church of North Andover, and Rev. Fr. Vart Gyozelian offered the invocation and benediction. Messages were offered by Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) member Samantha Oldham from Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, and Middlesex County West Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) member Araz Dulgarian.

Proclamations were presented by Lowell Mayor William Samaras and Patrick Kenney, representing U.S. Congresswoman Niki Tsongas. Messages were also offered by guest speakers Bophal Malone, a survivor of the Cambodian genocide and a candidate for U.S. representative, and Dr. Hayk Demoyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum in Yerevan.

Mimi Parsegian, the Program Master of Ceremonies, expressed the gratitude of the Armenian community: “The Armenian National Committee especially extends its heartfelt appreciation to the City of Lowell for once again providing the Armenian community the opportunity to proudly express its Armenian Heritage, and honor its holy Armenian Martyrs.”

The program concluded with the raising of the Armenian Flag at Lowell by the AYF-YOARF and ACYOA members during the singing of the Armenian National Anthem. A reception followed at the Lowell Mayor’s Reception room hosted by the Lowell Lousintak Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Chapter and Sts. Vartanantz Women’s Guild with a music interlude provided by Datev and Tsoline Gevorkian.