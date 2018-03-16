Rep. David Cicilline Receives Medal of Gratitude from Artsakh President Sahakyan

The Medal of Gratitude is awarded to individuals, organizations, and collectives for significant contribution in restoring and developing the economy, science, culture, social spheres of the NKR as well as for defending and promoting international recognition of the Republic.

During the Congressional briefing, Rep. Cicilline stated, “I know that the relationship between Artsakh and the United States is a strong and important one and we will continue to do everything we can to support the aspirations of your countrymen and women and be sure that they enjoy freedom and independence and self-determination.”

I am honored to receive the Gratitude Medal from President Bako Sahakyan. I represent Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, which is home to thousands of Armenian-Americans who always remind me of the importance of standing up for the independence of Artsakh.

For more than 26 years, the people of Artsakh have fought and died for their independence. I would like to take a moment to remember all of those who stand together and fight for the freedom and Independence of Artsakh. Let us remember the victims of the Sumgait, Kirovabed and Baku Massacres, the innocent soldiers who have lost their lives defending Artsakh and killed on internationally recognized borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, a new generation in Artsakh has grown up in freedom and under a democratic government of its own choosing. Artsakh has continued to strengthen its democracy, having held several parliamentary and presidential elections. Freedom House has consistently rated Artsakh more democratic than Azerbaijan.

Artsakh has successfully transitioned from a Soviet-inherited centrally planned economy, to a vibrant market. The progress has been marked by steady, broad-based economic growth that benefits all segments of society.

I am proud to say Rhode Island was the first state in our nation to pass this resolution and set an example for other legislatures to follow, like Massachusetts, Maine, Louisiana California, Hawaii and others. I urge other States and Countries to recognize the Independence of Artsakh. Real progress in the process of the Azerbaijan-Artsakh conflict settlement can only be reached if peaceful negotiations are restored and Artsakh, is a full- fledged party, directly participates in all its stages.