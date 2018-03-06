AYF, Homenetmen Providence Come Together to Raise Funds for Syrian Armenian Relief

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The Providence chapters of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) and the Homenetmen hosted a fundraiser on March 3 for the Syrian Armenian Relief fund.

AYF, Homenetmen, and community members supported the fundraiser by attending a Providence College basketball game. Net proceeds of ticket sales were donated to Syrian Armenian Relief. This was the second year in a row that the organizations have planned this fundraiser. Support this year grew from 30 in 2017 to 42.

“As there continues to be an urgent and critical need for help for those in Syria, fundraisers such as this help to provide relief for our brothers and sisters in Syria, while also spreading awareness about the ongoing issues in Syria,” read a part of a statement issued by the organizers.

The proceeds of this fundraiser, which exceed $600, will be combined with the proceeds of the Providence AYF-YOARF and Homenetmen Lenten Fish Dinner, which will place on March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Sts. Vartanantz Church. All proceeds will be donated to Syrian Armenian Relief through the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern U.S.