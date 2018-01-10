Applications Now Open for 2018 AYF Internship in Armenia

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Youth Federation—Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF), Eastern United States, recently announced that its 2018 Internship in Armenia will take place June 14-Aug. 11.

The AYF Internship in Armenia program was started in 1992 to encourage Armenians in the Diaspora to visit and volunteer in Armenia. Over the past 25 years, the AYF has sent over 180 participants and organized internships with Armenia’s universities, hospitals, clinics, healthcare and support centers, as well as its engineering and technology companies, name a few. The AYF Internship in Armenia program turns the homeland into a reality by exposing interns to the people and culture of present-day Armenia.

The program seeks motivated people who are willing to devote their summer to volunteer in Armenia. “The Diaspora serves as a valuable resource in the growth and stability of Armenia, and as an intern you can contribute to Armenia’s progress. Volunteers are placed in government agencies, private companies, and NGOs relating to their career/interests, and internships are available in almost every field,” read a part of a statement released by the AYF.

During the week, interns volunteer at their assigned internship. On the weekends, interns embark on tours outside of Yerevan, including overnight trips to Artsakh and Javakhk. The internship director will also provide opportunities for interns to attend weekly lecture series, cultural events, and other activities in which the interns may show interest. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and AYF membership is not necessary.

Applications are due on Feb. 11. If you are interested in a two-month summer internship program in Yerevan, where you will climb the mountains and hills of Armenia, swim in the waters of Lake Sevan, interact with the villagers of Datev, and explore the churches of every corner of Armenia, then click here to apply to the AYF-YOARF Internship in Armenia program.

Those with questions can contact the 2018 AYF Internship Committee via email: internship@ayf.org.