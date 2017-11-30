Charges against Armenian Women Who Killed Her Abusive Husband Dropped

YEREVAN—Criminal charges against a 32-year-old woman, who admitted killing her reportedly abusive husband earlier this year, have been dropped. Armenia’s Investigative Committee made the announcement on Wednesday that Liana Kirakosyan would not be charged and that she would not face any jail time.

Kirakosyan had shot her husband, 34-year-old Tigran Martirosyan, in their home in Gugark village, in Lori, during an argument on May 24, killing him. Mardirosyan’s father, Edik Martirosyan, was a well-known crime figure, known as “Chachoents Edo,” who was gunned down in 2004.

According to RFE/RL’s Armenian service, the Investigative Committee said Kirakosyan had been periodically subjected to violence by her husband. According to reports, on the night of May 24, Martirosyan pointed an illegally owned gun at Kirakosyan, who was pregnant at the time. Kirakosyan reportedly snatched the gun and fired gunshots at him “in the heat of passion.”

The Investigative Committee said the charges against Kirakosyan had been dropped since she regretted her actions even though she suffered “strong physical pain and mental suffering” at the hands of her abusive husband.

The decision to drop the charges comes amid an ongoing debate in Armenia on a government bill aimed at combating domestic violence. The bill is set to be voted on in the near future.