Armenia Fund’s ‘Fruitful Artsakh’ Telethon Raises More Than $12.5 Million

By on November 24, 2017 in New, News

LOS ANGELES—“Fruitful Artsakh,” Armenia Fund’s 20th Thanksgiving Day Telethon, raised $12,505,456 million in donations and pledges.

According to organizers, the proceeds from the Nov. 23 pan-Armenian event, will help boost agriculture in Artsakh through two major projects: the drilling of deep-water wells and construction of irrigation networks; and the installation of solar power stations.

A scene from the closing of the 2017 telethon (Photo: Armenia Fund)

Held annually in Los Angeles, the Armenia Fund Telethon is broadcast across the United States and internationally.

Since its inception 25 years ago, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has implemented over 50,000 projects in Armenia and Artsakh, with a total value of more than $350 million, through the support of close to 700,000 donors. These projects include the construction or renovation of more than 375 miles of roads and highways; 360 miles of water pipelines, networks, and canals; 93 miles of gas pipelines and networks; 44 miles of power lines; 359 schools and kindergartens; 24 community centers; 500 houses and apartments; 75 hospitals and clinics; 58 cultural institutions and sports complexes; and 100 greenhouses; as well as 169 educational, cultural, and scientific initiatives.

The 2017 telethon’s major donors included a $2.5 million anonymous donation as well as a $2.25 million donation by Russian-Armenian real estate developer and owner of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan.

 

Last year’s installment telethon raised $15,428,777 in donations and pledges, which benefited the rebuilding of war-ravaged communities in Artsakh, emergency and disaster preparedness for Artsakh, and the construction of homes for Artsakh families with multiple children.

 

 

