‘Environmental Security and Statecraft in Armenia’ Panel to Take Place at Northeastern

BOSTON—A panel discussion on “Environmental Security and Statecraft in Armenia” will take place at Northeastern University on Dec. 7. The program, organized by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, is co-sponsored by the Northeastern Armenian Students Association.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Stonehill College, and will feature the participation of Alen Amirkhanian, Director, American University of Armenia Acopian Center for the Environment; Ursula Kazarian, Founder and former President, Armenian Environmental Network; Jason Sohigian, Deputy Director, Armenia Tree Project; and Emma McBride, Law Student, Boston College, and Peace Corps volunteer in Armenia 2014-16.

Environmental security has been emerging as a key component of statecraft around the world. Depletion and pollution of fresh water supplies, degradation and disappearance of biodiversity, projected loss of agriculture lands, and the costs imposed on food security and public health, are some of the global concerns that also affect the Armenian state and society.

Around the world, countries differ in terms of their capacity and will to respond to environmental problems and opportunities with innovative institutional and technological solutions. Some are transitioning away from defensive approaches to proactive strategies of “green growth” that are sustainable and economically profitable.

How does Armenia fare in its environmental statecraft? What are the key issues of environmental security of the Armenian state? Does it face a choice between economic development and environmental protection? How is Armenia’s environmental security related to its national security? What can be done to strengthen Armenia’s environmental statecraft and security? These are some of the questions that will be addressed in the panel.

The program is free and open to the public. It will take place at Northeastern University – 220 Shillman Hall (115 Forsyth St., Boston, Mass.). There will be a reception and refreshments immediately following the program and question-and-answer session. Parking is available in Renaissance Park Garage and other campus parking facilities. If taking MBTA, venue is near Ruggles station.

For more information about the panel discussion, contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.