ANCA Eastern Region Seeks Virtual Research Interns

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America—Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) announced on Oct. 19 that it will offer full- and part-time virtual internships for undergraduates, advanced-degree students, and recent graduates who are interested in gaining practical research experience.

Interns will conduct short- and medium-term research on assigned topics and have the flexibility of working remotely.

“This internship is an excellent opportunity for individuals who wish to pursue their careers in international affairs, public policy, regional studies, media, and related sectors,” read a part of the ANCA-ER’s announcement.

The internship will run for four months (with a possibility of extension), with average workload expected to be 10 hours per week. This is an unpaid position.

Research Interns will have the opportunity to develop analytical and writing skills related to policy issues in the following areas:

Geopolitics and security

Economy and trade

Religious freedom and minority rights

Eligibility

An interested candidate must…

Be at least a college junior in good standing; advanced-degree student or recent graduate preferred

Be a self-starter: highly organized and detail-oriented

Have excellent research, analytical, and writing skills

Have general knowledge, understanding, and interest in the Armenian Cause

Have a good command of English; Armenian, Russian, or Turkish a plus

Be well-versed in Microsoft Office, with experience using online social media and search tools

Have an interest in gaining deep knowledge in the politics of the Middle East and South Caucasus, as well as U.S. foreign policy

Application Instructions

Applicants should be able to start the internship by Dec. 1. All interested candidates should send a resume, transcript(s), and cover letter to ancaer@anca.org by Nov. 10. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

In your cover letter, please address the following:

What dates are you available to work?

Where did you learn about the position?

Select one or more of your areas of interest based on the descriptions above and explain why you would like to work on the selected area(s).

Please explain how an internship with ANCA-ER will benefit your personal and professional development.

About the ANCA-ER

The ANCA-ER is the grassroots advocacy organization representing the views and advancing the policy priorities of Armenian Americans and friends of Armenia across the Eastern United States. Working in coordination with a network of local ANCs, community advocates, and local supporters, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns, interests, and priorities of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

The main goals of the ANCA-ER are…