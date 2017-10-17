AYF Announces Vartabedian Internship in Partnership with the Armenian Weekly  

An Opportunity for Youth in Honor of Longtime Armenian Weekly Columnist, Contributor, and Former Editor Tom Vartabedian

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Youth Federation—Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States announced on Oct. 17 an exciting opportunity for members who are interested in journalism and communications: the Vartabedian Internship, in partnership with The Armenian Weekly.

The internship—open to AYF members 17 years of age and older—is a new and useful way for students to gain valuable hands-on journalism experience while contributing to the Armenian Cause. The internship will be semester-based, commencing both in the spring and fall.

Interns will be required to work up to 15 hours per week in and out of the Armenian Weekly’s Watertown offices. Intern responsibilities include (but are not limited to) the following:

Publishing content for the Armenian Weekly’s Youth page

Archiving photos, documents, and other material

Editing articles

Assisting the editorial staff

“We welcome the AYF’s announcement of this important internship,” said Armenian Weekly Editor Rupen Janbazian. “Unger Tom was an integral part of the community, and his years of service to the Armenian Weekly and his dedication to our collective cause serve as an example to a new generation of Armenian youth.”

Tom Vartabedian was a former editor, longtime columnist, and lifelong supporter of the Armenian Weekly. For decades, readers looked forward to his weekly “Poor Tom’s Almanac” column, which was published for 46 consecutive years, since 1970.

After a courageous battle with liver cancer, Vartabedian passed away on the night of Nov. 12, 2016. After his passing, the AYF-YOARF Central Executive (CE) wished to create opportunities for AYF members to follow in his footsteps. With the blessing of his family, the CE has brought to life an opportunity for Armenian youth to honor his name and continue his legacy.

AYF members are encouraged to apply for this incredible opportunity. If interested, please keep in mind the following important dates for the inaugural internship semester:

Application deadline: Dec. 22, 2017

Dec. 22, 2017 Acceptance date: Jan. 1, 2018

Jan. 1, 2018 Start date: Jan. 15, 2018

To apply to the internship, click here. For questions or further information, please email the AYF-YOARF CE at ce@ayf.org.