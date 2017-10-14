Letter to Yerevan (Part VI)

Having crossed seas of blood and sorrow,

Our eons-old capsizing vessel,

Hoisting sail for a last time,

Has now crashed on these shores.

Countless encounters have battered

Its solid masts, its sturdy decks,

And cast it adrift on enraged waves

As mere feather

And smashed it on the reefs

Into the gaping muzzle

Of a nightmarish chasm…

Now facing us

The countless packs of murky mobs

Surging from North, rushing from South

Arriving thirsty from fetid flatlands

To fester our crystal-clear waters

With muck, blood, and pus,

Descending on fields like ravenous locusts,

Settling in hamlets like desecration

And no hearth is spared

Where on the chaste foreheads of our brides

The black soot of jackals’ reeking snout

Did not smear the holy Diadem…

Our thriving land had become a tomb,

And our sepulchered people used

As whetstone for insatiable swords.

Half-dead, half-alive, terrified, they lived

Six endless centuries as slaves.

Life in them was a mere quivering spark

As they wandered the earth as mere specter,

Under the burden of countless miseries,

Bereft forever of both property and honor…

And from the endless gloom of tombs,

Shaking off the cold shrouds of ashes,

A vibrant heart has suddenly arisen,

Throbbing ahead with arousing rhythm,

And at the blasting beat of its blood

Gasped the entire perishing patrimony,

As exhausted souls re-soared to action,

The diffident slave turned to warrior

Recovering pride in gallant warfare,

Screaming— “Death or Fatherland…”

A heart is triggered beneath the ashes,

A banner is raised swaying in the winds,

Blood is spilled, while bullets hissed,

Swish and sparks of swords heard and seen,

As the merciless foe kept on slaughtering,

The fearless fighters pressed ahead,

New ranks replacing the fallen martyrs,

The land has turned into a punishing fist,

Blood has streamed like an enraged torrent,

Valleys have turned into lakes of tears.

Hell itself has crashed upon our land

And the soil has burst like a red-hot cauldron…

Then murky torrents streamed,

And from the callous cracks of dark clouds

A sliver of blue sky began to shimmer.

Hopes bloomed and the breath of spring

Promised the land a fertile summer.

Cleansed of tears, the people of Armenia

Pushing the plow in righteous effort,

Have set their gaze on future days

Believing that healing fingers

Are touching their wounds,

That the Samaritan is now at hand,

That the vintage shall arrive in festivity,

And wine shall froth in full vessels,

Washing forever the specter of blight

And all over our land’s hill and dale

Once more shall smile a future bright…

***

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia (1918-1920), the Armenian Weekly announced that it will be periodically publishing the English translation of Andranik Tzarukian’s epic 1945 poem “Tught ar Yerevan” (“Letter to Yerevan”).

The translation, which will be published in parts and culminate on the Centennial of the First Republic of Armenia, is a collaborative effort between the editor of the Armenian Weekly Rupen Janbazian and former editor of the Armenian Review and former director of the ARF and First Republic of Armenia Archives Tatul Sonentz-Papazian.

(Read parts I , II, III, IV, and V)