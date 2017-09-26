Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet in New York

NEW YORK—The co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group met separately and then jointly with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, on Sept. 22 and 23, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the U.S. were joined by the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“The main aim of the consultations was to discuss the current situation in the conflict zone, to explore ways to reinvigorate the negotiation process, and to prepare for the upcoming summit between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Minsk Group co-chairs said in a statement.

They also said they expect the summit meeting to contribute to “enhancing confidence and political will” among the two sides to find compromise solutions to the remaining key settlement issues. In turn, the two ministers expressed their commitment to work with the co-chairs to prepare for a successful summit in the near future.

During his separate meeting with meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, Nalbandian congratulated Schofer on assuming the office and emphasized the important mission of the co-chairmanship in achieving the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict.

The sides exchanged views on the necessary steps to create conducive conditions for the advancement of the process of exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabagh issue. The sides also discussed issues related to the Nalbandian’s meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister.

In his separate meeting with Ambassador Thomas Greminger, secretary general of the OSCE, Nalbandian congratulated Greminger on assuming the office and outlined that despite the halting of the activities of the OSCE Yerevan Office due to the veto imposed by Azerbaijan, Armenia is ready to continue the implementation of the OSCE programs in the country.

The co-chairs also met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman to discuss the situation on the ground as well as the latest developments in the peace process, and to inform them of preparations for the next high-level meetings. The co-chairs also announced that they intend to travel to the region at the beginning of next month.