Mouradian Workshop to Tackle Role of Armenian Women in State, Society, and Culture

Six-Week Workshop to Feature Discussions with Women Leaders

PARAMUS, N.J.—On the threshold of the 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic, Hamazkayin of New Jersey will present a six-week workshop on the role of Armenian women in state, society, and culture over the past century.

The workshop participants will explore the struggles of Armenian women through the lives of prominent and lesser-known Armenian women (including Diana Apcar, Zabel Yessayan, and Siphora Shnorhokian), and engage in discussion with modern-day Armenian women who have made their mark in their respective fields, tackling questions of identity, gender, patriarchy, and misogyny.

Each session will include discussions with several Armenian women, including parliamentarians, legal experts, health professionals, artists, and activists; they will share their perspectives on challenges facing Armenian women in Armenia, Armenian communities in the Diaspora, and beyond.

The workshop will be led by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, visiting professor at the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University.

Sessions will take place every Wednesday (8 to 9:30 p.m.) from Oct. 4 to Nov. 15 (no class on Oct. 11) at St. Matthews Church (167 Spring Valley Road, Paramus, N.J.).

The course fee is $100. To register, call or text Ani at (201) 233-0208.