Armenian Museum of America Presents New Exhibition, Launches New Brand and Identity

‘Scars of Silence’ Exhibition to Coincide with the Launch of Museum’s New Brand and Identity

The Exhibition

The Armenian Museum of America has announced a new special exhibition, titled Scars of Silence, to open this fall in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian gallery on the third floor of the museum.

The exhibition, curated by Jennifer Liston Munson, includes excerpts from a film by Nubar and Abby Alexanian and photographs by Nubar Alexanian. Scars of Silence chronicles an Armenian-American father and daughter as they embark on a journey to their ancestral homeland as a powerful act of reparative resistance. The work reveals the legacy of the Armenian Genocide (1915–1923), bringing to the surface the profound consequences of Turkish denial—psychological and political—that have contributed to the subconscious suppression of loss for three generations, and offers a timely and provocative personal account of what it means to be Armenian today.

Collaboration



The Armenian Museum’s newly appointed director of exhibitions and creative services, Jennifer Liston Munson (also an artist and designer at the MFA) came upon the project while viewing photos at Project SAVE, Armenian Photograph Archives (also based in Watertown). When Nubar and Jennifer met, a dynamic collaboration began as they connected conceptually and aesthetically with a shared vision to link the legacy of the past to the present. Issues of identity, loss, and reclamation reveal publicly a deeply personal narrative to create an intimate exhibition that allows the viewer to linger and contemplate notions of awakening and belonging.

“We hope to invite new audiences to the Museum as well as those who haven’t visited in a while to share this important story that will resonate with Armenian Americans as well as others touched by loss and renewal,” said Munson.

Nubar Alexanian is an acclaimed photojournalist and filmmaker who for the past 40 years has worked for magazines in the U.S and Europe, including Life Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Fortune, Geo, Time, Newsweek, National Geographic, and others. His production company, Walker Creek Media LLC, was created in 2006 and produces short documentary films for nonprofit organizations.

Abby Alexanian is a nonprofit social impact consultant in Boston and recently received an MBA and Master in Public Policy from the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University.

Jennifer Liston Munson is an artist and designer whose work is held in many private and corporate collections. She is the senior exhibition graphic designer at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and is the director of exhibitions and creative services at the Armenian Museum of America. Since 2001, she has collaborated with museum professionals to create over 70 world-class special exhibitions and permanent galleries for museums, galleries, and private collections.

About the Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America houses and preserves objects of art and culture collected from Armenian families and donors from around the world. The Museum holds its collection in trust for future generations as objects of witness and survival to serve as a record of Armenian creativity, ingenuity, and wisdom for those who are familiar with Armenian history and culture, as well as for those to whom these objects, manuscripts, and ephemera are a new experience.

Inventing a New Museum

The Armenian Museum is launching a new branding campaign with the opening of this exhibition. Under the new leadership of Michele Kolligian, president of the museum’s board of trustees, the museum is updating its website, collateral, programming, and gallery displays.

“We were inspired by the circular Armenian symbol of eternity to create our new logo and we hope our new fresh look will help to engage visitors of all cultures to explore our collection of precious objects and special exhibitions,” read a part of a statement released by the museum.

***

For more information on the Armenian Museum of America, visit www.armenianmuseum.org or contact lusineb@armenianmuseum.org, 617-926-2562 (x4).

The Armenian Museum of America, is located at 65 Main St., Watertown, Mass 02472

Parking: Watertown Municipal lots behind the Museum.

Public transportation: Bus 59 from Needham, 70 from Waltham Commuter Rail/Cambridge Central Square, 70a from Waltham Commuter Rail/Cambridge Central Square, 71 from Harvard Square.

Museum Hours: Thursday to Sunday, 12-6 pm;Wednesday by appointment.