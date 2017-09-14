ATP and Voskevaz Winery Partnering on First Joint Tour on Sept. 29

KARIN, Armenia—Armenia Tree Project (ATP) and Voskevaz Winery are partnering to provide joint tours to Karin and Voskevaz Village in the Aragatsotn region. The first tour will take place on September 29 and will include a wine-tasting at a historic winery in central Armenia, with buses leaving from Yerevan.

The journey will start in ATP’s tree nursery in Karin Village, where visitors will be given an up-close introduction to the different species of trees and shrubs that ATP propagates and prepares for planting.

“We love visitors,” said Executive Director Jeanmarie Papelian. “You’ll meet our people and learn more about the trees with a behind the scenes look into what we do. At the same time, Armenia is experiencing a wine renaissance right now. We’re at the forefront with a new tree nursery in Vayots Dzor and this wine tour at Vozkevaz.”

Karin is a refugee village where ATP’s first tree nursery was established in 1996. The site provides about 60,000 high-quality fruit and decorative trees for ATP’s Community Tree Planting program and has a staff of 12 workers, all of whom are Armenian settlers from Baku. More than 50 species of trees and shrubs are propagated in Karin. It is an ideal place for the study of plants, and it hosts about 2,000 students of all ages throughout the year in its Michael and Virginia Ohanian Environmental Education Center.

After a light village-style lunch, visitors will head to nearby Voskevaz Village to visit the winery of the same name. Established in 1932, Voskevaz is the oldest functioning winemaking company in Armenia and uses both traditional old karases and modern technology in its production. In the medieval-style cellars, guests can learn about the different methods and secrets of winemaking.

“You won’t want to miss this beautiful trip through the hills of the Aragatsotn region. It’s a magical experience being in the Armenian countryside surrounded by legendary mountains, great people, beautiful trees, and wine,” adds Papelian. “This unique tour blends the best of our Get Rooted nursery tours with a unique wine tasting in a handcrafted dining hall fit for an Armenian king or queen.”

For more information and to RSVP for the tour, call ATP at (010) 447-401 or visit the Facebook event page: www.tinyurl.com/voskevaz