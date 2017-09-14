Program to Showcase Musical Heritage of Ukrainians, Georgians, Armenians

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass.—A unique program, “Our Songs, Our Legacy,” showcasing the rich musical heritage of three cultures—Ukrainian, Georgian, and Armenian—will take place at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain on Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and at First Armenian Church in Belmont, Mass., on Sept. 16, at 5 p.m.

Talents of the World, an international concert organization, partnering with a new organization, Ukrainian Vocal Heritage, is starting a series of such cultural bridges, hoping to travel the world with these programs. The mission of such performances is to share the uniqueness and beauty of the Ukrainian vocal and instrumental music with a wide audience, and partner with other communities to spread the idea of music transcending political borders. During the performances, representatives of different cultures are able to show off the gems of their own musical heritage and turn the event into an experience of friendship and artistic excellence.

Talents of the World has performed on every continent and engages world-class singers and instrumentalists who have performed at some of the most prestigious theaters and concert halls: the Metropolitan Opera, LaScala, New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, Covent Gardent, etc. Its founder and president is David Gvinianidze, a renowned baritone and a recipient of the United Nations Medal for promoting arts and culture in the world.

These concerts mark the beginning for the Ukrainian Vocal Heritage organization, founded by professional classical singer Olga Lisovska of Boston, whose mission in her artistic life is to promote Ukrainian vocal music. Ms. Lisovska sings regularly with various opera houses and concert organizations in the U.S. Wherever she goes, she includes Ukrainian repertoire in her programs.

Ms. Lisovska says she noticed a lack of knowledge about the Ukrainian repertoire in the U.S. She also noticed that, despite being completely new to the listeners, the Ukrainian melodies quickly win the hearts of audiences and become instant hits. Ms. Lisovska added that she firmly believes Ukrainian songs should be standard repertoire for singers throughout the world, as their beauty and originality rival the most famous and popular melodies.

“Our Songs, Our Legacy” will display the extraordinary talents of seven musicians.

Representing Ukraine will be Ms. Lisovska, soprano, a soloist with Commonwealth Lyric Theater; and Galyna Kryvanich, pianist, artist of the Chamber Ensemble, Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts.

Georgia will be represented by Mr. Gvinianidze, baritone, soloist of Batumi Opera; and Merab Ebralidze, pianist and teacher at the New York Conservatory.

Representing Armenia will be Levon Hovsepian, pianist, who was the guest artist at a reception honoring President Levon Ter-Petrossian of Armenia and U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy; Vartan Gabrielian, bass-baritone, who attends the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music; and Narine Babadjanian, pianist, of Tbilisi State Conservatory.

Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church is located at 146 Forest Hills St., Jamaica Plain, Mass. 02130; and First Armenian Church is at 380 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 01803.

Tickets cost $10 (children), $15 (students) and $25 (general admission). To support this endeavor and to reserve a spot in the front row, sponsor tickets may be purchased for $50. For tickets go to talentsoftheworld.tix.com.